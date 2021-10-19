One person in Washington County died from COVID-19 over the weekend, raising the total number of deaths to 379, according to the state Department of Health.
Pennsylvania added 11,208 new COVID-19 cases and 105 deaths this past weekend and the number of people hospitalized rose slightly to 2,961, with 678 of those patients in an intensive care unit.
The state continued that trend Monday, when Washington County reported an additional 79 COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-positive patients to 24,706.
From Sunday to Monday, the number of COVID-positive people in Greene County increased by 11, bringing the total number of positive cases up to 4,648.
In Fayette County, the number of cases increased by an additional 76. As of Monday, the total number of COVID-positive cases in the county stands at 17,158.