The Washington County Coroner’s Office has relocated to the Crossroads Center Building at 95 W. Beau St. in Washington that the county recently purchased to move its staff into.
“The generous space will allow us to separate employee workstations and private areas to see families,” Coroner Tim Warco said in a written statement. “We hold difficult conversations with families and privacy is of the utmost importance. This new space will allow us to meet and better communicate privately with families.”
The coroner’s staff investigates unexpected deaths, contacts families, performs examinations and certifications and provide general administrative support. They are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to unexpected, unattended, violent or traumatic deaths occurring within the county.
The coroner’s forensic facility is located on the campus of Washington Hospital. It provides a spacious environment for the collection of forensic evidence during autopsy and offers an environment conducive to the instruction of medical students.