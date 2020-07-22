The Washington County Commissioners last week awarded the Canonsburg Lake bridge construction contract to Carmen Paliotta Contracting in the amount of $3,108,41.
Lisa Cessna, executive director of the Planning Commission, which oversees county bridges, said PennDOT will generate the contract when there is a concurrence to award.
Costs will be paid 90.59% by federal taxpayers and 9.41% by Washington County liquid fuels funds.
A 4.5-mile detour for the project will not begin until early January. The bridge connects with Route 19 near Donaldsons Crossroads, Peters Township, along McDowell Lane.
At its opposite end is McClelland Road in North Strabane Township at the Interstate 79 Canonsburg interchange.
Scenery, wildlife and fishing at Canonsburg Lake appears much as it has for years, but work has been going on behind the scenes for next year’s bridge replacement on McDowell Lane.
In April, the commissioners noted the total project cost is expected to be $5,190,000.
The preservation of eagles nesting at the lake also had to be considered during the planning phases.
In other bridge-related projects, the commissioners rejected bids for the Hodgens Bridge over Buffalo Creek and the Deems Bridge over Pike Run Bridge because they were over budget.