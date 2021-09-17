news 6

The Washington County Coroner's office is seeking information on John Batlich, who was born Aug. 9, 1959, and died Sept. 15.

Batlich most recently lived in Bentleyville.

Anyone with information should call the coroner’s office at 724-228-6785.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In