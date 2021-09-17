The Washington County Coroner's office is seeking information on John Batlich, who was born Aug. 9, 1959, and died Sept. 15.
Batlich most recently lived in Bentleyville.
Anyone with information should call the coroner’s office at 724-228-6785.
