Folks are riding out the heat wave in area pools, which have been packed since record-breaking temperatures from the Southwest entered the region earlier this week. People crowded into the Washington Park Pool Wednesday, the first nearly 90-degree day in a string of blazing hot days, and lifeguards took extra heat breaks throughout the afternoon so they and swimmers could seek shade and rehydrate. Because it was so busy, the pool also hosted a diving contest for patrons. Temperatures again soared into the high 80s Thursday, and the National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued a heat advisory for Washington, Greene and Fayette counties for Friday, when the heat index is expected to hit 104 degrees. While cooling off in clear blue waters is one of the most refreshing ways to spend a hot, humid day, people should remember to seek shade and stay hydrated.
Cool in the pool
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
