Washington County Controller April Sloane this week issued a subpoena to Register of Wills James Roman for documents in order to allow her to complete his office’s 2021 audit.

The subpoena was served to Roman by sheriff’s deputies at his office Tuesday requiring him to produce certain documents and “attend and testify” during a meeting with Sloane later this month to discuss undisclosed discrepancies.

