The state Commonwealth Court has ordered a judge in Washington County to decide whether a Republican candidate running for prothonotary should remain on the ballot.

The appellate court on Tuesday reversed a decision last month by Judge Michael Lucas to deny the election challenge by Prothonotary Laura Hough against Kevin Hill over whether he was properly served the scheduling order for the hearing.

