20201203_loc_tree dedication.jpg

Courtesy of Gracie Abel, Washington County graphic artist

There was no evergreen on the Washington County Courthouse portico last year because of shifting granite slabs, and no parade this year because of the novel coronavirus. But a 17-foot tree made a return appearance, and the county commissioners marked the occasion Wednesday afternoon. “The county is excited to officially light the Courthouse Christmas tree. This has been a challenging year for our citizens. The light of this tree serves as a reminder to us all that that we have hope in our Savior Jesus Christ,” said Diana Irey Vaughan, chairman of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, a statement. At left is Vice Chairman Larry Maggi and at right is Commissioner Nick Sherman.

