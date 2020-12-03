There was no evergreen on the Washington County Courthouse portico last year because of shifting granite slabs, and no parade this year because of the novel coronavirus. But a 17-foot tree made a return appearance, and the county commissioners marked the occasion Wednesday afternoon. “The county is excited to officially light the Courthouse Christmas tree. This has been a challenging year for our citizens. The light of this tree serves as a reminder to us all that that we have hope in our Savior Jesus Christ,” said Diana Irey Vaughan, chairman of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, a statement. At left is Vice Chairman Larry Maggi and at right is Commissioner Nick Sherman.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 5