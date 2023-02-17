Washington Rising

Photo courtesy of WBDA

This artist’s rendering shows a planned revitalization on East Pine Avenue in the city as part of the “Washington Rising” project.

The Washington County commissioners have signed off on plans to use $8 million in gambling revenue to fund 40 local projects in the county.

The commissioners voted unanimously during their Thursday meeting to approve the 45 projects recommended by the Local Share Account committee, and will now send the list to the state Department of Economic and Community Development for final approval.

