The Washington County commissioners have signed off on plans to use $8 million in gambling revenue to fund 40 local projects in the county.
The commissioners voted unanimously during their Thursday meeting to approve the 45 projects recommended by the Local Share Account committee, and will now send the list to the state Department of Economic and Community Development for final approval.
After Thursday’s meeting, Commission Chairwoman Diana Irey Vaughan thanked the LSA committee for its work to review the scores of applications and provide a list of numerous projects to be funded to help the community.
“Once again, the Local Share committee spent hours and hours poring over requests for projects in their community,” Irey Vaughan said. “Our recommendations will now move on to the DCED for their review before formal approval and release of funds.”
Of the $8 million, the majority will go to projects earmarked for community improvement and public interest focusing on water and sewage upgrades. The grants ranged from $10,000 to both the Daisytown Community Center and Literacy Council for education programs to the largest grant of $700,000 to the Washington Business District Authority for its “Washington Rising” revitalization plan.
While water and sewage projects have usually been the focus of the LSA funds in the past, this year’s list also was intended to help several small town revitalization projects through grants to demolish dilapidated buildings or improve Main Street business districts.
“One of the priorities we’ve been emphasizing is we want to see greater investment into our small towns,” Irey Vaughan said. “Individuals are choosing to live in our small towns or in close proximity, and we believe it’s time to invest and revitalize in them.”
The LSA held two public hearings in January reviewing a total of 87 grant applications requesting a combined $25.25 million before whittling down the list and making its recommendation to the commissioners.
The committee voted Jan. 24 to recommend the list of projects to receive a portion of the gaming money last year from the Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in North Strabane that is earmarked by the DCED for distribution.
The final grant amount the county will receive from the state won’t officially be known until next month, but the committee felt comfortable with the estimated number that was slightly higher than recent years after higher than usual gambling revenue statewide. The list has to be sent to the DECD by March 31 for final approval.
