For the second year, Frank Sarris Public Library hosted Fan Fest, an event for comic fanatics of all ages. The weekend kicked off Friday, Oct. 1 at the Trolley Museum in Washington and the fun continued all weekend long at the library, where crowds gathered – some in cosplay – to browse arts, crafts and collectibles for sale by vendors, have a caricature drawn by local artist Clarence Butler and meet Disney artist Patrick Block and cartoonist Jo Wos, whose Mazetoons appears daily in this newspaper. Attendees also enjoyed the FSPL’s escape room and had fun playing classic Nintendo games.
Comic Fan Fest was a boom-pow pack of fun
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
