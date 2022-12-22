Crowds gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse Wednesday evening for the city’s first menorah lighting in recent years. The lighting kicked off Chabad of South Hills’s Hanukkah celebration, which included hot drinks, treats and traditional latkes and take-home menorah kits. It was led by Mushky and Mendel Wolowik, outreach coordinators for the Washington area.
Chabad of South Hills welcomes Jewish people of all sects, and Wednesday evening’s celebration was open to the greater community. The menorah will remain lit through the last day of Hanukkah, Monday, Dec. 26. The celebration was made possible in part through the support of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.
