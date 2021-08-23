When CitiBooks reopens Wednesday after more than a yearlong closure because of the coronavirus pandemic, patrons of Citizens Library in Washington won’t need to walk down a flight of stairs or take an elevator to get there.
The used bookstore, founded in 2011 by Friends of the Library’s Fran Higgins and Dona Malesic, has moved on up, from the basement of the library to the bright and airy first floor.
“I think a lot of people did not know we were downstairs,” said Christie Campbell, co-president of Friends of the Library. “They would come in and they’d say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know this place was here.’ So we’re hoping we’ll have a lot more visibility being up here.”
The new CitiBooks space served as the Citizens Library boardroom for years. When the library was given the go-ahead to reopen under COVID-19 regulations earlier this year, both the used bookstore and the library’s children’s section relocated to the first floor.
Before the transition, the only access to either CitiBooks or the children’s section was an elevator or two flights of stairs.
“They couldn’t social distance,” said Kathy Pienkowski, circulation manager. “In order to keep the children’s section viable, we moved it upstairs.”
It was a good move.
Since the children’s section was relocated earlier this month, Pienkowski said several parents have been pleased with their newfound ability to browse the adult section while keeping an eye on their kids.
Pienkowski said the new children’s section is larger as well.
“We moved books, toys, we bought new toys that are educational and that can be cleaned. We brought seating to the main floor. It looks pretty cool,” said Pienkowski. “We’re a community center now.”
The library’s first floor now houses all book sections, and Pienkowski noted the children’s section also flows seamlessly into the young adult section.
Visitors can browse the Internet at high cafe tables or work quietly in private study rooms. And folks who don’t want to check out a book can purchase one at CitiBooks, just past the circulation desk.
“A lot of folks think CitiBooks is just a used bookstore,” Pienkowski said. “No, Friends of the Library helps support the library. We’ve been working hand in hand with them.”
Teresa Findlay, co-president of Friends of the Library, said Citizens Library staff took care of CitiBooks’ move, which included relocating bookshelves and boxes of heavy books.
“The library’s really, really been helpful,” she said.
All proceeds from CitiBooks are donated directly to Citizens Library. The nonprofit Friends of the Library purchased carpeting and furniture for Citizens and helped fund its foreign language program. CitiBooks also donates titles to local organizations including the Washington City Mission and LeMoyne Community Center.
Sunlight floods through a high window and catches a large gold chandelier in the new location. Findlay said while nicer, CitiBooks’ new space is smaller than its previous locations in the basement.
CitiBooks will be more selective with its offerings when the store reopens this week.
“We went through the collection downstairs and we weeded out some books that weren’t selling,” said Findlay. She said CitiBooks will no longer accept donations of textbooks, dated science or medical books, cookbooks, and diet or self-help books.
“We don’t want anything that’s written in, ripped, water damaged, kept in the basement,” Campbell said.
Findlay said fiction is the most popular genre and mothers often stop in to pick up children’s books for their kids. She said the bookstore has regulars, and part of the fun of CitiBooks is talking with customers and making book recommendations.
“Part of our mission is to encourage people to read and visit the library,” said Campbell.
CitiBooks is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.