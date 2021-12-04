It felt like a miracle on Main Street as hundreds gathered in downtown Washington for the beloved Christmas parade, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“It’s a great turnout,” said Von Lacock of Washington. He and his wife, Lynn, arrived early in the evening to claim spots along Main Street – prime real estate for watching their granddaughter march in the parade.
Before the parade began, couples and families crossed items off their Christmas lists at the Holiday Market (sponsored by the Observer-Reporter and Cricket) in the Community Pavilion, where local vendors set up shop, food trucks served up tasty treats and live entertainment – including Elvis – took the stage.
Horse-drawn carriages carried folks through the downtown decorated in holiday lights.
While some browsed the market or admired a downtown adorned in holiday lights from the plush seat of a horse-drawn carriage, others packed into local businesses and restaurants, which remained open to shoppers and diners until after the parade.
The Nutrition Fix offered face painting by Katie Hahn and DIY ornaments. Your CBD along Main Street, which usually closes at 5 p.m., was kept open late by Santa Claus, who posed for pictures with passersby.
“This is our second parade,” said Beth Jolliffee, who owns and operates Your CBD with her husband, Chris (Kringle, Friday night). “We’re really excited.”
At 7 p.m., Washington Mayor Scott Putnam and police Chief Robert Wilson led the parade through town.
“We actually need this – there’s so much going on, with COVID,” said Kim McKnight, who brought her grandkids, Zander and Zayden Duchess, to catch candy and enjoy the evening. “It’s a really great parade.”
Floats dazzled onlookers and dancers wowed the crowd with acrobatic moves. Both Washington and Trinity high school bands performed with instruments glowing in festive lights.
Kids collected candy and play-fought with light sabers from a street vendor. Attendees chatted animatedly, captured the moment on their phone cameras and waxed nostalgic.
“I used to come with my grandma,” said Rhonda Glendenning of Washington, who brought her granddaughter, Samantha, to see the parade. “Ever since I was little, I’ve been coming to the parade.”
Several first-time paradegoers ogled the floats and tapped their toes in time to the music, and die-hards seemed to be just as enraptured by the sights of the season as those who had never been to the event.
“I have (come) all my life, every year there is one,” said Glenda Cox, who stood on the sidewalk with her husband, Ed, as they waited for their church’s float to pass by. “Every adult has a child still in them.”
And the magic of this event certainly brings out the best in everyone.