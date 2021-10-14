The Washington County Fairgrounds will dress in its holiday best this weekend for the 27th annual Pennsylvania Arts and Crafts Christmas Festival.
The event begins at 10 a.m. Friday and runs through Sunday, with a second weekend of seasonal shopping and snacking scheduled for Oct. 23 and 24.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
This year, vendors from 13 states will display everything from hand-crafted home décor and homemade candles to decorative flags and soft sculptures at more than 210 exhibit spaces. Scattered amongst fine art photography, hand-embroidered clothing, painted glass and cute collars for four-legged friends are sweet treats for gifting or enjoying on-site.
Live music will entertain daily from noon to 2 p.m. with Trinity High School choral group taking the food court stage at noon Friday.
The American Pie Oldies Band makes its Christmas Festival debut Oct. 16, followed by newcomers The Joint Commission on Oct. 17. Shelley McCombie Band Duo closes out festival with performances on Oct. 23 and 24.
Festival tickets may be purchased either online or at the door. For more information, visit http://www.familyfestivals.com/PA-Christmas.html.