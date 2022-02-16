Chicco Baccello’s second location opened on the street level of 111 W. Pike Street in Canonsburg Monday. The coffee shop hosted a soft opening last week before officially opening its doors. Its other location is on South Main Street in downtown Washington.
Chicco Baccello opens doors to second location
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
