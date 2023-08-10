A local chef is vying for a spot in the online Favorite Chef competition finals for a chance to win $25,000 and be featured in Taste of Home Magazine.
Al Collins, who owns Al an’ Rubens in Washington, breezed into the semifinals, which began Aug. 4, thanks to the votes of the local community and beyond. The man inspired to cook by his grandmother hopes to make it into the finals and, from there, win it all. If crowned Favorite Chef, Collins will use the winnings to renovate Al an’ Rubens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.