Charleroi Area School District is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the auxiliary gym near the high school football field.
The clinic is open to CASD staff and community members eligible to receive vaccine boosters per criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are available through the district’s partnership with UPMC.
Those interested in attending the booster clinic may register through the CASD website, but registration is not required.
All attendees must present their vaccination cards and photo IDs. CDC masking and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The district is planning a vaccine clinic for children ages 5 through 11 at a later date, but details for that event have not yet been released.
For more information, or to register for the booster clinic, visit https://www.charleroisd.org/.