Charleroi Area School District will offer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 through 11 at a clinic Tuesday in the high school auxiliary gym at 100 Fecsen Drive.
The children’s clinic coincides with the district’s community booster clinic. Both run from 3 to 5 p.m.
Children’s vaccines and COVID-19 boosters are available to all CASD staff, students and community members eligible, per criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control. Registration is recommended, but not required.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available through CASD’s partnership with UPMC.
“Even though we don’t see as virulent of an illness, (children) are still getting COVID,” said Dana Cannon, certified nurse at Charleroi middle and high schools, who worked closely with UPMC to make vaccines available to area kids. “I’m excited that we can serve that population.”
CDC social distancing and masking will be enforced.
To register, visit https://www.charleroisd.org/.