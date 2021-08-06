Five area women are finalists for the Washington County Athena Leadership Award.
The finalists are Lynn Berry Doehring, Bridge Insurance Group Inc.; Jana Phillis Grimm, Washington County solicitor; Kristi Hilbert, Heroes Supporting Heroes; Lisa Neil, Southwest Training Services Inc.; and Jamie Bails Richardson, Bails & Associates, LLC, according to a Washington County Chamber of Commerce news release Thursday.
Megan Chicone of State Farm Insurance was also named as recipient of the 2021 Washington County Athena Young Professional Leadership Award.
Celebrating its 18th year in Washington County, the annual award presented by Crown Castle honors women’s business leadership in the county, the release said.
According to Jeff Kotula, president of the chamber, the award is internationally recognized and honors women’s leadership within the business and civic communities.
“The award promotes women’s leadership by honoring exceptional individuals in the community who contribute in significant ways to the achievements of women and women’s leadership issues,” Kotula said in the release. “Crown Castle and the chamber are proud to host this award and highlight the accomplishments of these successful business leaders.”
This year, the event honoring the finalists and Chicone will be held Sept. 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Pittsburgh/Southpointe.
For more information, call Washington County Chamber of Commerce at 724-225-3010.