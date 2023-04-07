A Centerville teen who allegedly was speeding when he crashed in West Pike Run Township last April will stand trial for the single-car accident that killed his 13-year-old passenger.
Ruben William Miller, 19, was held for court on one felony count of homicide by vehicle and multiple summary offenses following his preliminary hearing Wednesday morning before District Judge Curtis Thompson.
State police accused Miller of driving between 68 and 81 miles per hour on April 8, 2022, when he lost control of his vehicle in the 100 block of Sunset Drive and crashed into an embankment. The vehicle rolled over and ejected Miller and one of his passengers.
Jayden Anderson, 13, of Fredericktown, was taken to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, where he died from multiple injuries.
Miller and another 13-year-old passenger were flown by separate medical helicopters to different hospitals in Pittsburgh for treatment. The other passenger’s identity was not released due to the youth’s age.
Miller is free on $10,000 unsecured bond while he awaits trial.
