Sarah Seader, daughter of Linda and Stanley Seader of Centerville, was valedictorian of Pennsylvania Cyber Class of 2021, which consisted of 1,252 graduates. Seader spoke at the June 8 virtual graduation and the two June 11 in-person graduations at Robert Morris University. Her speech was titled, “Choices, Dreams, and Opportunities”. Seader was president of Student Council, DECA president, Maker Club secretary, American Sign Language Club vice president, Youth Ambassadors co-vice president, and History Club president. She was a member of National Honor Society, Science Club, Book Club, Bible Club and newspaper writer/designer.
Seader participated in the Westinghouse Science Honors Institute, STAR, Battle of the Books, Project High Altitude-Weather Balloon Launch, 3D Printing, Digital Fabrication-Laser Cutting and the Air Force Association CyberPatriot National Defense Competition Team. She presented research through the Pittsburgh Regional Science and Engineering Fair (PRSEF) for four years and the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS) for six years achieving the Pennsylvania Science Talent Search Award her junior year and the PJAS 2021 PSTS Outstanding Senior Award.
Seader received several scholarships: the Vulcan Merit, Gazalie Honors, Booker Leadership, PA DECA State, Washington Financial, From Alex With Love, Ross DiMarco, and the Ralph W. Young WCCF Scholarship. Seader plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania through the Honors program. She will pursue a dual major in business administration and biology on her path to veterinary school.