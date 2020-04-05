The Center for Coalfield Justice is not operating out of its spaces in downtown Washington. But it is operating.
“We’re doing a lot of advocacy, keeping up with the community,” said Veronica Coptis, executive director of the 501©(3) nonprofit.
She is working remotely, as are the other seven staffers and two interns during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Based at 14 E. Beau St., inside the Washington Trust Building, the center is recognized as an environmental support organization. The center, according to its website, is on the lookout for “the health and well-being of communities across Washington and Greene counties,” with a stated mission of improving “policy and regulations for the oversight of fossil fuel extraction and use; to educate, empower and organize coalfield residents; and to protect public and environmental health.”
“We’re rooted in social justice, but our niche is environmental economics with a broad justice blend,” said Coptis, whose organization has nearly 3,000 members and supporters.
Among the center’s initiatives are:
- Fighting corporate greed;
- Testifying at public hearings on permits and regulations;
- Requesting meetings with regulatory agencies and legislators;
- Challenging permits and regulatory decisions that may affect human health and the environment, and;
- Providing training and leadership development for directly impacted community members.
In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Coalfield Justice is further expanding its outreach.
“We’re also throwing our support to food banks,” said Coptis, a Carmichaels resident. “We’re also trying to make sure people, especially in areas where they have little broadband, have interaction with others. We don’t want them to be at risk.”
And, although Coptis affirmed that “we’re not a political organization,” she said: “This is a big year for voter education. We want to make sure people go out to vote, and know the issues and the candidates.”
The center is actively engaging others, hosting an open community meeting every month – although the statewide stay-at-home order has put that on hold. It also schedules a number of fundraisers and events, including the annual DRYerson Festival at Ryerston Station State Park. The 14th festival is slated for June, provided the pandemic is sufficiently under control. A fall festival also is slated for Oct. 10.
Access to the nonprofit’s facilities has improved, thanks to the addition of a second space – and second entrance – inside the Trust Building. One now can enter at 6 N. Main St., near the newly fashioned apartments, as well as 14 E. Beau. There is more room for public education events and gatherings.
In addition to gaining space, Coalfield Justice is increasing its visibility on the environmental stage. That was evident March 27, when Coptis responded swiftly to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of House Bill 1100, which would have given the fracking and petrochemical industries a large tax break.
She said in a statement: “Rural communities all over the state are relieved to hear that Governor Wolf vetoed HB 1100, an expensive handout to some of the largest corporations in the world. It was irresponsible to promise millions of dollars of revenue from taxes when our communities’ education, health care and infrastructure are crumbling.”
The veto occurred as the coronavirus pandemic was accelerating and devastating economies. That bill had passed overwhelmingly in both chambers of the legislature Feb. 4: 157-35 in the House, 39-11 in the Senate.
Coptis also was upset by reports that some companies working in the area “are not taking seriously the risks of COVID-19,” which she labeled as “alarming.”
Life-sustaining businesses, she said, “must adjust ... to protect workers, their families, and our communities, which already are disadvantaged during this pandemic by a history of pollution, inaccessible health services and an overall lack of public investment.
“No company – from coal mine operations to grocery stores – should shirk these responsibilities.”
The Center for Coalfield Justice is taking its responsibilities seriously – and expanding on them.