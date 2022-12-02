For many, festivities in downtown Washington and Canonsburg mark the start of the holidays, and this year’s events are merrier than ever.
The city of Washington gets into the holiday spirit with the Cricket Holiday Market, which begins at 4 p.m. today at the Main Street Pavilion, with numerous vendors, food trucks and performances by a half-dozen local youth organizations.
“Last year was the first year we tried out the local talent on the stage. The feedback and kind of the momentum and then energy that it brought was really fantastic,” said Main Street Manager Shana Brown. “We had a humungous crowd, record crowds, in the pavilion last year.”
Crowds will again gather under the pavilion for the beloved tradition and something new: a beer garden.
“Every year, we want to be innovative. In addition to all the favorites, we’re trying to switch it up and trying to do something different,” said Brown, noting local and out-of-town breweries and distilleries will serve up drinks to attendees 21 and older behind the pavilion.
Folks can ogle the lights downtown from the plush seats of a horse-drawn carriage (rides are free this year), and Santa has flown in from the North Pole to pose for pictures with kids and star in the annual holiday parade, which begins promptly at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Chestnut streets, and travels to Railroad Street.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will wave from a float adorned with trees sporting ornaments decorated by kids during Small Business Saturday ceremonies Nov. 26, as well as a Naughty and Nice list compiled that day.
“It’s a fantastic, fantastic lineup. We’re really going to be showcasing our community this year,” said Brown, noting there are about 75 entries in this year’s parade. “We have a number of floats, we have some horses, we have some antique cars. We have three bands this year. Of course, we have the fire trucks. There might even be a donkey.”
Brown said the market, the music and the parade are wonderful, but the best part of Washington’s Christmas festivities is bringing folks from near and far together.
“It’s a community effort. That’s what makes it so special and that’s what makes it so wonderful,” Brown said. “A lot of people have done a lot of work putting this together. It’s going to be great. It’s just wonderful to see the community coming together.”
Brown said the Christmas parade will again be livestreamed on Facebook, and those unable to attend can tune into the fun online at https://www.facebook.com/downtownwashingtonpa.
Just north of Washington, Canonsburg is all aglow, its streets lined in glittering trees and gingerbread houses, lit softly by holiday lights strung with care over the road, all in time for the fifth-annual Old Fashioned Christmas celebration.
Canonsburg’s fifth annual Old Fashioned Christmas celebration begins at 4 p.m. today, and promises to be as charming, cozy and Hallmark-esque as ever.
Range Resources is hosting the North Pole at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, where Santa Claus will pose for photos with children on the nice list. The Grinch is begrudgingly posing for photos, too, at the senior center across from Rite-Aid. Both Christmas icons will be available for photo ops at 4 p.m. Friday and throughout the day Saturday, while Mrs. Claus will host storytime at the senior center at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday and again Saturday afternoon.
Of course there will be food, at the food truck court, and shopping – more than 50 area vendors will set up their wares in the Christmas markets.
“We have the most amazing vendors this year,” said Lisa Scarmazzi, director of economic development and president of Canonsburg’s Christmas committee. “This year ... we have the EQT Christmas Tree Lot. We teamed up with Bahr Hardware this year. Bluestar USA is making a donation for each tree sold throughout the month of December to the Canon-Mac Santa fund.”
Speaking of trees: This year, Cecil donated a 30-foot-tall white fir tree to Canonsburg. A tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 outside the Canonsburg borough building.
Throughout the two-day event, folks are invited to glide along the Velma Jeffrey’s ice-skating rink, enjoy live performances at the ARC Human Services Building, take selfies in front of the red truck prop, catch the Christmas parade – the parade steps off at 6 p.m. Saturday near Iron Street and Greenside Avenue – and simply enjoy all Canonsburg has to offer.
The holiday fun culminates in a Merry Merchant Christmas Crawl, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 10.
“The Merry Merchant Crawl is a day, an evening, of shopping, specials, attractions and events,” said Scarmazzi.
Ice sculptures will be displayed outside the storefronts in downtown Canonsburg, and shops will offer more than, well, shopping. Some stores will offer hot chocolate to visitors, while others will host ornament-making stations for kids. Those who want to browse local merchants are invited to participate in the Tinsel Tree Tour, a raffle for the gorgeous trees on display inside Canonsburg’s storefronts.
Proceeds benefit the Canon-McMillan School District Santa Fund.
For a full schedule of Canonsburg’s Christmas events, visit https://www.canonsburgboro.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.