This year marks three decades of Canonsburg’s Quality Family Care’s partnership with South Central Elementary School in the Canon-McMillan School District.
For 30 years, the adult day care attendees have enjoyed forming relationships with elementary students and gifting the youth Easter baskets filled with artwork every spring.
This year, the adult day care created 100 baskets for the school’s kindergarten classes. Their baskets, filled with handcrafted art, were delivered earlier recently to the elementary school by Quality Family Care’s director Darlah Gazvoda. Gazvoda said that the older adults enjoyed making art and were happy to send the baskets to the kindergartners, who were delighted to receive the gifts.