CECIL MUNICIPAL BLDG

Cecil Township municipal building

Cecil Township supervisors have scheduled a zoning meeting for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, inside the municipal building meeting room at 3599 Millers Run Road.

Supervisors will discuss and take public comment regarding several proposed changes to the township’s zoning map, including rezoning a portion of property along State Route 980 in the western part of Cecil and parcels along the Rising Road corridor.

