Cecil Township supervisors have scheduled a zoning meeting for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, inside the municipal building meeting room at 3599 Millers Run Road.
Supervisors will discuss and take public comment regarding several proposed changes to the township’s zoning map, including rezoning a portion of property along State Route 980 in the western part of Cecil and parcels along the Rising Road corridor.
The proposed zone change of an area between Burnside and Muse-Bishop roads, from Business Park Planned Development and Medium Density Residential to Light Industrial and Mixed-Use Commercial property, will also be discussed.
Also on the docket is the addition of a mixed-use commercial property zone to the township’s zoning categories.
Township residents should have received a letter explaining the proposed zoning changes, along with a small map detailing where changes could be made, in the mail. Those interested in viewing larger-scale maps highlighting the proposed zoning changes are welcome to stop into the township building during regular business hours.
