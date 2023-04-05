CECIL MUNICIPAL BLDG

Cecil Township municipal building

Cecil Township is moving forward with two major projects after supervisors announced plans for a new salt storage building and voted to award final contracts for the public works building at Monday’s board meeting.

The new salt storage facility is made possible through a $593,000 state Local Share Account grant from gaming revenue.

