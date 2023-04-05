Cecil Township is moving forward with two major projects after supervisors announced plans for a new salt storage building and voted to award final contracts for the public works building at Monday’s board meeting.
The new salt storage facility is made possible through a $593,000 state Local Share Account grant from gaming revenue.
“It is game-changing for the township,” said Chairwoman Cindy Fisher. “We are beyond excited about it. The $593,000 more than covers what we need. Jason Ortitay has been phenomenal, really helpful, pushing for us to be able to get this.”
The project is in its infancy – bidding is just beginning – and a completion date has not been set. Fisher said she hopes the building will be ready for next winter, and public works director Bill Bottorff said he is eager for the additional space.
“That grant is huge to this township. We fly by the seat of our pants in winter. That facility ... will be a big facility that we can place our (salt) order in,” said Bortoff. “We have an unbelievable group. It means a lot to our guys.”
The salt storage facility will be located near the new public works building, and supervisors awarded the final contracts for that project Monday.
A $735,000 electrical construction project contract was awarded to S.W. Schultz Electric Inc.; a mechanical construction project contract for $1,088,700 went to East West Manufacturing + Supply Co. Inc.; a fuel station construction project contract of $430,000 was awarded to A. Graziani & Co., and a plumbing construction project contract of $649,900 went to First American Industries. A fire protection construction project contract was awarded to Alliance Fire Systems for $250,000.
“Excavation is well underway, at this point it’s almost done. We ordered a steel building. I think the estimated delivery of that is mid-April. Now we have all of our bids awarded, so as soon as the building comes we can really hit the ground running,” Fisher said. “These guys deserve it. (They upkeep) over 100 miles of roads, do snow removal, grass cutting. They’re great. We’re really lucky in Cecil. I cannot wait to open the doors and let these guys in.”
The public works building project is being funded through an $8.3 million bond, the only debt the township currently has, Fisher clarified Monday.
Ground is set to break on the Lawrence sewer project in late April or early May, according to Lawrence Lennon, engineer with Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineers. That project will take about 18 months to complete.
Also Monday, supervisors unanimously approved the Crown Castle Southpointe cell tower relocation to Lewicki Road in Canonsburg and awarded the Windcrest Storm Sewer Project to Morgan Excavating, in the amount of $135,012, from the general fund.
