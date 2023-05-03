Cecil Township Board of Supervisors approved a $126,782 payment Monday to Stewart Contracting Inc. for work completed to date on the Southpointe Montour Trail Connection Project.
The payment was the third disbursed to Stewart Contracting for the project, which also received grant funding.
“We’re super excited about it,” said Cindy Fisher, supervisor chairwoman. “It’s a huge amenity not only for the people who live in Cecil, but also the people who work in Southpointe.”
Ground was broken on the connector trail linking the Montour Trail to Reserve Drive in June 2022. The trail winds up to Klinger Road, and is expected to open in early summer.
“It’s pretty much done. I love all things parks and rec, and to see a project we’ve kind of dreamt about for 10 years come to fruition, it’s super exciting,” Fisher said.
Fisher expects the township to make one final close-out payment to Stewart Contracting for punch list items, she said.
Also Monday, supervisors appointed Jacque King as interim zoning officer while the full-time officer is on leave.
“By law, the township is required to appoint a zoning officer,” said Don Genuso, township manager. “It’s only a six-week thing.”
Jordan Tax Service will be at the municipal building to collect 2023 township taxes on the following dates: Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to noon; Thursday, May 25, from 1 to 4 p.m.; and Wednesday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Supervisors also announced the township’s Parks & Recreation Board is hosting its 12th annual Touch-a-Truck event at Cecil Park Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
