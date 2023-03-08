Funding for various township projects was approved at the Cecil Township Board of Supervisors regular meeting Monday, including an ordinance for construction of a wastewater treatment facility in Lawrence.
In a 5-0 vote, supervisors approved the ordinance that allows the township to act as guarantor for a more than $18 million loan with PENNVEST, taken out by the Cecil Township Municipal Authority.
The loan will not impact the township’s ability to borrow in the future, said Jamie Inferrera, an associate with Dinsmore & Shohl LLP.
A contract for the 2023 road resurfacing project was also awarded, to Youngblood Paving Inc., in the amount of $821,325.
Also Monday, Dan Deiseroth, of Gateway Engineers, announced the public works project will come in at a projected $1.3 million more than originally expected.
“We’re seeing this across the board,” Deiseroth said. “The difference is to the cost of the actual building construction. It’s not going to get less expensive.”
Township supervisor Chairwoman Cindy Fisher noted the project was started just before the pandemic hit, but stressed the importance of completing a public works building “where they can actually work.”
Supervisors scheduled a public discussion for 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, to discuss the township’s zoning districts.
A public hearing regarding installation of a cell tower along Lewicki Road is set for 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the municipal building.
