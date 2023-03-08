CECIL MUNICIPAL BLDG

Cecil Township municipal building

Funding for various township projects was approved at the Cecil Township Board of Supervisors regular meeting Monday, including an ordinance for construction of a wastewater treatment facility in Lawrence.

In a 5-0 vote, supervisors approved the ordinance that allows the township to act as guarantor for a more than $18 million loan with PENNVEST, taken out by the Cecil Township Municipal Authority.

