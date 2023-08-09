CECIL MUNICIPAL BLDG

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Cecil Township Municipal Building

Following an influx of trash complaints, the Cecil Township Board of Supervisors directed the solicitor to draft a letter to County Hauling at Monday’s regular meeting.

“We switched our garbage hauler in January of this year. For some people it’s been great. For some people it’s been an absolute disaster,” said board Chairwoman Cindy Fisher. “The township is essentially, especially more recently, being used as the customer service representative for County Hauling. They aren’t as responsive to their emails and phone calls as they once were.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription