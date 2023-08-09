Following an influx of trash complaints, the Cecil Township Board of Supervisors directed the solicitor to draft a letter to County Hauling at Monday’s regular meeting.
“We switched our garbage hauler in January of this year. For some people it’s been great. For some people it’s been an absolute disaster,” said board Chairwoman Cindy Fisher. “The township is essentially, especially more recently, being used as the customer service representative for County Hauling. They aren’t as responsive to their emails and phone calls as they once were.”
Residents have called the township regarding issues with garbage billing, drivers and pickup. Fisher said the township can no longer use taxpayer resources to resolve County Hauling’s issues.
The board asked the solicitor to send a letter to County Hauling that states all township resident communication regarding garbage will be directed to the company.
“Also to put them on notice that we’re considering a rebid,” Fisher said. “I don’t think we’re at that point yet, but I think we’re inching closer.”
Also Monday, it was announced all pieces of the new public works building have arrived on site. Assistant manager Jacque King said the frame is up and the building should be ready by December. Supervisors approved payments to contractors for work on the project, all of which passed with a 4-1 vote, with Darlene Barni casting the dissenting votes.
The payments approved were one payment in the amount of $949,277 to Uhl Construction Co. Inc.; $23,118.84 to SE Schultz Electric; $158,400 to First American Industries Inc. and $26,325 to Alliance Fire Systems Inc.
The board tabled the vote on a cluster home development on Toward property, for which a zoning hearing was held prior to the regular meeting. During that meeting, it was determined the property may not be properly zoned for the project, and a hearing continuation was set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5.
The municipal building will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day. The next monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m.
