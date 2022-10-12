annarobertson.jpg

Anna Robertson, a 2022 home-school graduate from Cecil, was recently honored with the Girl Scout Gold Award by the Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania for her work to establish a playground at Venice Presbyterian Church. Robertson now serves as leader for a local Girl Scout troop.

Anna Robertson, a 2022 home-school graduate from Cecil, was recently presented the Girl Scout Gold Award by Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.

Robertson's accomplishment will be formally celebrated at a ceremony hosted by the GSWPA Council next spring.

