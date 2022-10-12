Anna Robertson, a 2022 home-school graduate from Cecil, was recently presented the Girl Scout Gold Award by Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
Robertson's accomplishment will be formally celebrated at a ceremony hosted by the GSWPA Council next spring.
Robertson joined Girl Scout Troop No. 51268 13 years ago, and in January of this year set her sights on the Gold Award.
To earn a Gold Award, a Girl Scout must identify and pose a solution to a community issue, form a team, submit paperwork and work to successfully effect change.
Robertson's Gold Award project centered on the importance of play. She submitted a research paper about the impact of play on children's development to the Venice Presbyterian Church's Christian Education committee.
With the church's blessing, and through donations from the congregation and community, Robertson orchestrated the installment of a playground at Venice Presbyterian. The playground was installed by Kauffman Family Marketplace.
Robertson is an advocate and community leader who now works as a child-care provider at UP with Kids and serves as co-leader of Girl Scout Troop No. 51286.
