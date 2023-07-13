Two tuxedo kittens found along a roadway in Mt. Pleasant are close to a fairytale ending, at home with a township police officer who applied to adopt the adorable cats.
On June 28, a Mt. Pleasant Township officer found a plastic storage tote taped shut with blue painter’s tape along Martin Road, said police Chief Matthew Tharp.
“The cats appeared like they were relatively healthy,” Tharp said. “We tried to give them water and food. They wouldn’t eat. We held them overnight here. We were hoping that we were either going to find an owner or somebody was going to take them for a temporary foster.”
The department connected with Gina Nestor, a volunteer with Canonsburg Cats, which works under the nonprofit Fix ‘Ur Cat, to spay or neuter, vaccinate and care for cats and cat colonies throughout the area.
A friend of Nestor’s called Barb Brown, who works with Angel Ridge Animal Rescue, and Brown was able to place the two cats in a foster home. The cats received their vaccinations and were neutered, and are healthy, Nestor said.
While these resilient cats are readying for life in a fur-ever home, Nestor said there are many cats throughout the region whose lives take a different turn.
“The way they were found is a criminal act. You’re not allowed to dump an animal,” Nestor said, adding that abandoning, torturing, withholding food and water and/or relocating cats, dogs and other pets is a violation of PA Criminal Code Title 18, 5511. “People do it all the time, especially to cats. They think they can live without anybody taking care of them.”
While cats have a better chance at survival in summer months than in winter, Nestor said, pet cats should remain that: pets.
“We deal with a lot of sad situations and abuse, but this one was over the top. If it would’ve been a hot, sunny day, they would’ve just baked to death. Thank God that police officer took interest to say what’s alongside the road, that looks kind of weird.”
Tharp said his department does not receive many calls about animal cruelty; this was the second incident in about 18 months, and police did file charges in the first case.
Mt. Pleasant police are still trying to identify the two cats’ original owner, and will press charges if that person is found. Nestor said there is a $500 reward for anyone who can identify the animals’ original owner.
For now, though, Tharp is just happy that the two cats found along Martin Road have a long, healthy life ahead of them.
“The whole department liked the cats,” Tharp said, adding they couldn’t keep them as mascots. “They don’t want to get separated. I do believe one of my officers is going to adopt those two cats. I’m just thankful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.