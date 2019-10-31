DONORA - Animal rescue operations Wednesday in the Mon Valley ended up netting 200 neglected animals, mostly cats, in need of veterinary care.
The Humane Society of the United States initially believed it was dealing with about 150 cats in Donora and Monessen at blighted properties under the control of Christie Dee Harr, 41, who has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals in the case.
"We got all of the animals off the properties yesterday," said Kirsten Peek, spokeswoman for the national humane society.
The Washington Area Humane Society in Eighty Four asked the national chapter for assistance after it attempted over the years to get Harr to surrender her animals.
She lived in the Victorian-style house at 320 Second St. until Wednesday when borough officials condemned it and the nearby former St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, both of which were used to store the animals.
Rescuers said they were met with a deplorable stench and conditions in Donora and at a house on Reed Avenue in Monessen that Harr also used to store cats.
Some of the cats were living in crates overflowing with feces and with no apparent access to food and water.
Peek said her animal rescue team took the cats, about 20 chickens and a few dogs to a safe, undisclosed location where it will determine immediate needs of the animals.
"We'll go from there," she said.
Harr is free on $5,000 unsecured bond following her arraignment Wednesday.
Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone said additional charges will be filed against her once this investigation is completed.