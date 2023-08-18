There will be music and games, bounce houses and raffles, food and more at the Canton Township Community Park this Saturday, Aug. 20, when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, with an assist from the Canton Township Volunteer Fire Department and other first responder agencies, hosts Canton Carnival Sheriff Night Out.
Admission is $10, and the event runs from 3 to 7:30 p.m.
All proceeds benefit Project Lifesaver, an initiative that helps local law enforcement more quickly locate people who have wandered, which the sheriffs office is working to bring to the county.
Along with snow cones, $1 and $2 carnival games and a Touch-a-Truck, attendees can enjoy a magic show and an animal show, and will have the opportunity to send a Washington County sheriff splashing into a dunk tank at the Dunk the D.A.R.E. Officer station.
