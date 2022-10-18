Jersey Gianna Smith of Carmichaels was named Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen 2022 at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York in June for her work as a student, dancer and legislative mentor.
Smith partners with the National Alopecia Areata Foundation and, as a legislative mentor, advocates equitable funding of wigs for those with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.
The Carmichaels Area High School student also promotes awareness, fundraising and support for those with the autoimmune disorder through her social impact initiative “My True Glory with Alopecia Areata.”
Along with the honor of Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen 2022, Smith won the Overall Talent Award for her lyrical-acrobatic dance performance set to “Music of the Night,” from The Phantom of the Opera.
Smith, 16, is the daughter of Daniel and Joey Lynn Smith.
