Carmichaels High School invites eligible donors to give the gift of blood this holiday season at a donation drive today, Dec. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 400, located at 205 East George Street.
Holiday cheer in the form of long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirts will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Donation appointments are required. Those willing and able may schedule a donation time slot by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org.
For a streamlined donation experience, schedule your appointment online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass, where you’ll save up to 15 minutes by completing a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
The Red Cross encourages those with eligible type O, B- or A- blood types to make a Power Red donation, since red blood cells are the most common blood component in transfusions.
