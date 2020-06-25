The Carmichaels Activity Center is one of 60 senior community centers statewide to receive a grant from Pennsylvania Department of Aging, according to a news release from state Rep. Pam Snyder.
Snyder, D-Greene/Fayette/Washington, said the $10,014 Senior Community Grant will allow the center to use the funds for a variety of projects, including updates to the facility, providing new or enhanced programs and services, or to upgrade technology.
“Many of our seniors look forward to returning to activities they enjoyed prior to the pandemic, and this funding will help the Carmichaels Activity Center to continue to enjoy the programs and services tailored to their needs,” Snyder said Wednesday.
Proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery help to fund these annual grants, Snyder said.
More information on senior community centers can be found at this link: https://www.aging.pa.gov/local-resources/Pages/Senior-Center.aspx.