A free interactive symposium for area caregivers will be held at Valleybrook Country Club in Canonsburg Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Learn, Care, Share symposium featuring 25 vendors, speakers and a relaxation center is open at no cost to caregivers. Donations in lieu of a registration fee to either the Alzheimer’s Association or Parkinson’s Foundation of Western Pennsylvania – both event partners – are not required but appreciated. Zacharia Brown Elder Law and Estate Planning Firm is hosting the event.
