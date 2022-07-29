Pennsylvania’s CareerLink centers are now booking in-person appointments for those who need assistance filing unemployment compensation claims, the Department of Labor and Industry announced this week.
Fifty-eight centers throughout the state are accepting appointments, including locations in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
The in-person appointments are designed to help individuals without access to the internet, computers or electronic devices; who lack the technical skills to complete unemployment claim paperwork; and those with limited English proficiency.
The in-person unemployment claims appointments are funded through a $6.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to remove barriers to services. Since the program’s launch in May, more than 4,500 Pennsylvanians have filed unemployment claims with CareerLink’s in-person services.
To schedule an in-person unemployment claims appointment, reach out to your local CareerLink center:
PA CareerLink, Washington County:
90 W. Chestnut St. Washington
PA CareerLink, Mon Valley:
570 Galiffa Drive, Donora
PA CareerLink, Greene County:
4 W. High St., Waynesburg
PA CareerLink, Fayette County:
112 Commonwealth Drive, Lemont Furnace
