CHARLEROI - Nim Mayhew said she was sitting in her Charleroi home Monday night when she heard a boom and the house shook.
When she went to investigate, she said, a car had driven through her attached garage and three of its occupants were fleeing on foot.
"It was scary," Mayhew said Tuesday.
A man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with serious injuries after the car in which he was an occupant jumped the curb and crashed through a garage.
Charleroi Volunteer Fire Department said its crew discovered the injured man down the street from the crash after receiving a report about 8:30 p.m. that the driver attempted to flee the scene.
The garage at 910 Lincoln Ave. was heavily damaged. It was wrecked to the point where firefighters used cribbing and lumber to keep it from collapsing.
The name of the driver was not immediately available Tuesday.
Mayhew said her car was scratched during the crash. She said her insurance company was expected Wednesday to asses the damages. She said she believed her garage can be repaired.