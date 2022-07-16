A donation to Canonsburg Borough will go toward improvements in Town Park, which is being updated ahead of the 100th anniversary next year.
“Pennsylvania American Water is donating $20,000 to Canonsburg Borough in support of the stormwater diversion project in Canonsburg Town Park,” said Jake Gentile, senior manager of Pennsylvania American Water. “The runoff from the park goes down and washes onto a heavily-used walking trail. This project will divert the stormwater through the water feature.”
The water feature – a waterfall that flows near the pickleball courts – will be named in honor of Lou Gadani, a former Four Townsmen who helped create and has served on the Park Board for 35 consecutive years.
“I was honored,” said Gadani. “I didn’t expect it.”
Louga Falls will be a shallow water feature decorated with boulders and flowers and serve as a natural enhancement to Town Park.