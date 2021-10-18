Canonsburg Borough will host its second economic development workshop Oct. 20 in the Canon-McMillan High School auditorium.
The workshop, led by Lisa Scarmazzi, Director of Economic Development, begins at 6 p.m. and provides residents the opportunity to meet local and regional representatives, learn about the community’s economic growth and share ideas and feedback.
“We will be providing follow-up on the workshop that was held in 2020, sharing what has been done and what (residents) can expect in the near future,” said Scarmazzi, who worked closely with council and the Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce before formally joining the borough in July.
“We are encouraging folks to come with ideas and suggestions that they feel will enhance our community.”
At last year’s meeting, residents noted how difficult parking in Canonsburg can be. Because of that input, the borough earlier this week announced a $1 million parking lot project that will provide 90 additional spaces downtown.
Scarmazzi said she hopes attendees will not only share suggestions and feedback on Canonsburg’s growth, but will offer ways in which they can contribute to the borough’s economic development.
“We need to get people more involved in town,” Scarmazzi said. “We’re really open to (ideas), but we need help.”
The economic development workshop is a chance for community members to come together to make Canonsburg a great place to live and work.
“It’s an opportunity for our community to be informed and get involved,” said Scarmazzi.
Registration for the workshop is not required, but masks are. CDC guidelines will be followed.
For more information, contact Lisa Scarmazzi at lscarmazzi@canonsburgboro.com or call 724-745-1800, ext. 8.