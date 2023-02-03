Construction has begun on a months-long water main project in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania American Water announced earlier this week.
The $1.2 million project, which includes installation of 4,100 new water mains, will improve service reliability and fire protection for residents, the company said.
The water mains to be replaced with new ductile iron mains are those along McEwen Road, between West Howard and Union streets and between Union Street and Gladden Road. Construction will also take place along Hawthorne Street from Bluff Street to Belmont Avenue.
Traffic restrictions will be in place while crews work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water or lower water pressure during construction, the water company said, noting crews will work to shorten the duration of those inconveniences.
Pennsylvania American expects the water main installation, including the connection of all customer service lines to new main lines, to be completed this spring. Final restoration and paving is slated for fall 2023.
For more information, call Pennsylvania American’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.
