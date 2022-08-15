Come for the race, stay for Canonsburg’s iconic Oktoberfest celebration.
That’s what the first Canonsburg Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk event director Tony Colaizzo hopes folks will do Sept. 17, when the downtown transforms into a scenic road race and colorful festival.
“Oktoberfest is going to open early on Saturday (Sept. 17) so that participants of the race can enjoy Oktoberfest,” said Colaizzo, a Canonsburg native. “We’ve exceeded our sponsorship goal. Our full focus is on getting participants.”
So far, 35 sponsors have raised more than $50,000 for an excellent cause.
Tunnel to Towers was founded in 2001, in honor of Stephen Siller, a firefighter, husband and father of five who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11. Since its inception, the organization has raised more than $250,000 million, paid off mortgages for 22 fallen first responder families and provided smart homes to injured veterans and first responders.
As of Aug. 11, 140 individuals have committed to standing at the starting line inside Canon-McMillan Stadium the morning of Sept. 17, where the veteran-comprised The J. Craiger Band will play them out onto the scenic race course, which winds around newly renovated Town Park and through downtown.
Colaizzo said his goal is to cheer on 1,000 runners.
“That’s high,” he said. But “we’re on track to do that.”
Medals will be awarded to the overall winning male and female and top finishers in each category. Awards will also be given to the winning first responder and winning military racer.
“We will also be awarding a T2T first responders cup to the first responders team with the highest participation in the race,” event co-director Vince Faith said in an email. “This will be an annual award, with a trophy being given to the department that wins then having their names engraved on it. The cup will be passed along each year.”
Colaizzo aims to “raise money for a great foundation that supports the people who support us,” he said, adding the Tunnels to Towers race is about something bigger. He and Faith aim to build relationships between first responders, military and the general public at the race and encourage younger generations to interact with those who protect and serve.
“Our attempt this year is not only have a good turnout for the event, we also want to get young people to be associated with first responders,” Colaizzo said. “To ensure that everyone has a better understanding of each other, to see how people that dedicate their life to helping others are similar to them.”
Following the race, participants and spectators can browse military displays and meet active and veteran military personnel. Folks are also encouraged to check out an FBI SWAT vehicle and mobile forensic truck, and peek into a state police helicopter.
Fire and police displays will also be on site, Colaizzo said, and post-race snacks will be served. Of course, racers and watchers are invited to spend the afternoon at Canonsburg’s Oktoberfest.
“We just keep getting more and more ideas and opportunities that will allow us to be successful and we’re really excited,” Colaizzo said. “Our goal right now is to get participants.”
