Canonsburg will host a free shred event Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the borough building parking lot at 68 E. Pike St.
The event serves as a safe way to properly dispose of confidential items, including old bank statements and ATM receipts, credit reports and histories, voided checks and address labels from junk mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.