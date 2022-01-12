CANONSBURG – Canonsburg Borough Council set the date for a public workshop to discuss the spending of more than $900,000 in federal COVID funds.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the borough council chamber, 68 East Pike Street.
Funds must be spent on COVID-related projects and items, including installation of touchless hand sanitizer stations and personal protective equipment.
“If you have ideas on how to spend the COVID money, please bring them,” council President Eric Chandler said at Monday’s council meeting.
Chandler has replaced R.T. Bell as president. Bell led council for more than four years before making a motion at the Jan. 3 meeting to instate Chandler as the new council president.
Bell will continue to serve as vice president.
Before taking the helm as borough president, Chandler served as vice president. He also serves on both the borough’s Redevelopment and Sewer Authority committees.