Two Washington County residents have been formally charged for possession and distribution of the narcotic drug fentanyl.
Angel Barton, 36, and Troy Terrell, 32, both of Canonsburg, were indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on six counts of narcotic law violations.
According to the indictment, filed Sept. 21 and unsealed after the pair’s arrest Oct. 6, Barton and Terrell possessed and distributed fentanyl beginning sometime around April 2020 and continuing through June 2020.
If found guilty, each faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both under federal sentencing guidelines.
The Canonsburg police department assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration in the investigation. The Canonsburg police department recently renewed its partnership with the DEA.
“I think it’s good for Canonsburg,” said Canonsburg Borough Council President R.T. Bell at Monday’s council meeting. “We’re doing what we can to stop this drug problem.”