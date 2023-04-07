A much-anticipated parking lot behind Rite-Aid in Canonsburg is slated to open soon, and will add approximately 90 spaces to the growing downtown.
“The goal is to be complete at the end of April, beginning of May,” said council President Eric Chandler.
Construction on the new lot along Lou Bell Drive began in August, with the project expected to be completed in November, just in time for the holidays and Canonsburg’s Old Fashioned Christmas celebration.
It was delayed, however, due to a time crunch.
“At the end of the paving season, we just ran out of time,” said Mayor Dave Rhome. “The blacktop plants that make the blacktop are just starting to reopen. The engineer anticipates next week for the contractor to mobilize and start the finish part of the project.”
Cars should fill the lot by mid-spring, and parking will available in the new lot for Canonsburg’s myriad of summer events.
“It’s going to be beautiful, and an asset to the commercial district of town,” said Rhome.
