Canonsburg Borough Council voted unanimously Monday to make Jefferson Avenue a one-way street.
The change goes into effect within the next few weeks, said public works director Tom Lawrence.
Jefferson will be one-way from Pike Street to College Street, allowing traffic to flow more easily downtown and providing at least 12 additional metered parking spaces.
“If you come through town Wednesday through Sunday, the district is pretty busy,” said Mayor Dave Rhome. “We continue to see development. We continue to work to create additional parking in the central business district. By creating a one-way now gives us an opportunity to create ... additional parking spaces.”
Jefferson will remain one-way for a 90-day trial period, at which time council will assess how effective the new designation is.
If the borough determines the one-way road makes traveling and parking downtown easier, council will issue an ordinance making Jefferson permanently one-way.
Also Monday, council voted to raise metered parking prices from 25 cents per half-hour to 25 cents per 15 minutes.
Council also voted 6 to 1 to hire Billie Bilko as the borough’s financial officer. Councilman Ed Yorke cast the dissenting vote.