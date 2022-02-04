CANONSBURG – Canonsburg Borough Council Monday evening hosted the first in a three-part series of public discussions about how best to spend federal COVID-19 money.
The borough already has received half of the more than $900,000 awarded through the economic relief fund. The other half will be released in June.
“Half of it’s sitting in the bank. There’s communities like Monessen, some other surrounding communities, that have already spent money,” said Councilman Rich Russo. “We’re actually a little bit behind in addressing it.”
Funds must be allocated to projects by 2024. Municipalities and boroughs also have the option of returning their relief money, but Canonsburg wants to put that money to good use.
The theme of Monday’s meeting was safety. Council floated ideas to increase public safety, including additional cameras around town, increased security at the borough building and new body cameras for police.
William Federmore, president of Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, brought to council a request for $90,000, for disposable medical equipment.
Dennis Smiddle, a Canonsburg resident, proposed renovating a park in east Canonsburg.
“A lot of good ideas. The one thing that I didn’t hear from everybody was the community,” Russo said. “COVID impacted the community. There might be residents or small businesses that have been impacted a lot. How do you address small business, the impact of COVID? Housing, because of the impact of COVID. Skyrocketing rents. I didn’t hear anything about community investment. This is literally their money. It’s coming from the government. Fine, let’s do a little bit for us, but let’s also do something for the community.”
Council President Eric Chandler agreed, suggesting a rental or mortgage assistance program.
“A portion of the funds should go to those hit hard by COVID, as well as our small businesses,” said Chandler.
Council plans to bring in a representative from U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler’s office to walk attendees at the next meeting through spending guidelines, which will help narrow the list of proposed projects.
“There’s a lot of opportunity,” said Russo.
Chandler welcomes community input at the next public discussion.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the chamber council at 68 E. Pike St.