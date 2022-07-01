The streets are a little cleaner; the air, a little sweeter – and not just because the Fourth of July fast approaches.
Canonsburg Borough Council last week launched its first Ward-vs-Ward Community Cleanup Challenge. The challenge not only encourages residents to keep Canonsburg clean, but it brings neighbors together through friendly competition.
“This is definitely an opportunity to meet neighbors. It’s neighbors helping neighbors. I’m excited about that,” council President Eric Chandler said at the May 12 council meeting, where the challenge was first announced.
The cleanup began June 20 and runs through Sept. 1. The borough’s three wards, led by council members, earn points when residents keep their lawns tidy, throw away litter along sidewalks and streets, and remove abandoned or junk cars from the area.
Points are also awarded for cleaning up a public space, helping neighbors in need and getting the younger generations involved.
The winning ward will be announced Sept. 17, during Oktoberfest. Borough council will throw the winning ward a block party.
To find out which ward you’re in, or to learn more about the cleanup, visit https://www.canonsburgboro.com/community/page/announcing-ward-vs-ward-canonsburg-cleanup-challenge.
Follow other wards’ progress or score bonus points by sharing your ward’s efforts to the Canonsburg Cleanup Challenge Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Canonsburgcleanupchallenge/.